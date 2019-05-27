South Africa: Race Organisers Focus On High-Quality Transcape Journey

Cape Town — Even after a hugely successful 2019 edition, race organisers ASG Events will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make next year's TransCape MTB Encounter even more memorable.

Entries for the 2020 mountain-bike event from February 2 to 8 will open in June. This year the race covered 591km from George to Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

Registration and the race briefing, which is compulsory for all entrants, will take place on February 1.

Blessed with wonderful routes through some of the most picturesque mountain-bike trails in the country, ASG Events race director Lenore Collett said they were fully focused on offering another high-quality package.

"We really believe that this is a race every mountain-biker should seriously consider," she said.

"The entire experience is something you'll struggle to find elsewhere and our mission is to make it inclusive for all riders, rather than have anyone missing out."

To that end, she added, they allowed electronic bikes in the race.

"It's not an official category, but you still get your finisher's medal on the last day.

"We want to promote all aspects of the journey, as our main mission is to get people out of their houses and offices and into nature, to play and to laugh and to enjoy the finer things in life."

Collett said a big part of their target market were those in the corporate world who needed a break from the stress of running a business.

"It is aimed at those who have a sense of adventure - and humour - and just need some fresh air with a bit of a physical challenge thrown in.

"Our planning revolves around a week the competitors will never forget, both on and off the bike.

"Besides things such as good food, good wine and craft beer, this race is about making friendships for life and creating some magical memories."

Collett added that the success of the 2019 race reflected the hard work they had put in as they tried to go the extra mile for the riders and sponsors, emphasising attention to detail.

"That comes down to teamwork and this year's team put in a major effort to ensure it went off smoothly.

"But we know one can always improve and we will continue to refine our product to make it the best it can be."

