27 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Who Will Make the Energy Transition Just?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Jacklyn Cock and Dugan Fraser

The power cuts South Africans endured earlier in 2019 were a vivid reminder to all of us of the defining role that a reliable, constant supply of energy plays in our daily lives. But like addicts who depend on a ready supply regardless of the crushing cost, our current systems for delivering energy are killing us.

Our reliance on expensive coal-powered electricity chokes our ecosystems and damages our economy - remember that the price of electricity has increased by over 400% over the past 10 years, in a society with dizzying levels of unemployment, and in which half of the population lives in poverty.

The catastrophic environmental and health effects of electricity powered by fossil fuels should be reason enough to shift to new ways of doing things, but they are not why human society is already deep into a transition to renewable energy all over the world. The real reason is that it's cheaper, and as technology improves, it will continue to become more affordable and render the use of fossil fuels ever more irrational.

Of course, this shift is a good thing, but it's not uncomplicated. Left to itself, the transition will not be "just" and will inevitably...

South Africa

'Black Women Can Do Anything' - Everest Hero Saray Khumalo

"Black women can do anything." Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.