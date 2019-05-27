South Africa: Who Will Make the Energy Transition Just?

analysis

The power cuts South Africans endured earlier in 2019 were a vivid reminder to all of us of the defining role that a reliable, constant supply of energy plays in our daily lives. But like addicts who depend on a ready supply regardless of the crushing cost, our current systems for delivering energy are killing us.

Our reliance on expensive coal-powered electricity chokes our ecosystems and damages our economy - remember that the price of electricity has increased by over 400% over the past 10 years, in a society with dizzying levels of unemployment, and in which half of the population lives in poverty.

The catastrophic environmental and health effects of electricity powered by fossil fuels should be reason enough to shift to new ways of doing things, but they are not why human society is already deep into a transition to renewable energy all over the world. The real reason is that it's cheaper, and as technology improves, it will continue to become more affordable and render the use of fossil fuels ever more irrational.

Of course, this shift is a good thing, but it's not uncomplicated. Left to itself, the transition will not be "just" and will inevitably...