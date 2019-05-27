South Africa: Woman Killed in Cape Town House Fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighting personnel responded to the blaze just after 01:00 on Monday in Bonteheuwel Avenue.

"Three firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were in attendance," Carelse added.

"Upon arrival, the officer in charge was notified that one person was still inside the dwelling. Firefighting and search and rescue operations ensued simultaneously."

Carelse said the fire was extinguished at 02:45.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Last week, News24 reported that a family in Khayelitsha in Cape Town had been killed in a blaze. The fire started while Thwayisa Myataza and her children, aged 3, 5 and 14, were sleeping.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electricity meter box explosion.

Myataza's brother, Thobela Maqungo, 41, sustained injuries and was taken to the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Lingelethu West police spokesperson Sergeant Xoliswa Nyalambisa said at the time that they received a complaint about a burning house in Town Two.

On arrival, she said they spoke to the house owner - Maqungo - who explained the fire started in the electricity meter box.

Nyalambisa said the owner explained that he managed to escape through the window.

She added the man told them that his sister and her three children were still trapped inside the house.

She said an inquest docket had been opened.

Source: News24