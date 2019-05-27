South Africa: Sport Against Crime - Aliwal North Cluster

press release

The Aliwal North Cluster activities continued this weekend as different soccer and netball teams competed in the Sterkspruit sub-cluster games at the Sterkspruit Bensonvale College.

Palmietfontein won the netball and Sterkspruit the soccer.

All the hard work is in preparation for the 8th of June 2019 when the Cluster games is going to be held at Burgersdorp where all the sub-cluster teams will compete against each other.

The activities are all part of the build-up preparation for the Eastern Cape Provincial "Sport Against Crime" event.

The Deputy Cluster Commander Col Mpho Rabela commended the stations for their commitment in encouraging our youth to rather participate in sport then crime. Congratulations to the winning teams!