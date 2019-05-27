South Africa: SA's Cities Network Aims to Empower Young People Through a Youth and City Project

analysis

Young minds and professionals gathered at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein on Friday to 'present a voice of disruption' and call attention to issues that affect the youth in cities.

If the young are going to be active and involved in the cities they live in, they need to understand how cities work.

To support a stronger youth voice, the South African Cities Network, in partnership with the national Department of Co-operative Governance, created the Youth and City Space Project -- a three-phase approach aimed at fostering young people to be knowledgeable and informed urban actors.

On Friday 24 May the network held the second of three workshops in the second phase of the youth and cities initiative.

According to the cities network's Siphelele Ngobese, the initiative was born in June 2017, when the network held an event to commemorate youth month and empower young people.

However, the network believes that having youth empowerment projects only in youth month -- a general trend -- is not effective. So, in partnership with the national Department of Co-operative Governance, the network came up with the Youth and City Space Project.

The first phase of this initiative, targeted at equipping young people with tools...