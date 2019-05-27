South Africa: Young Couple Killed After Their Bakkie Ran Out of Fuel Identified

The young couple, shot and killed on Sunday after their car ran out of diesel, has been identified as Johanco Fleischman, 19, and Jessica (Jess) Kuhn, 21.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed their deaths to News24 on Monday.

On Sunday, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela tasked a team of investigators with the hunt for their killers.

Their bakkie was parked off the Putfontein Road off-ramp on the N12 bridge in Benoni at around 11:00 when unknown assailants attacked them, Dlamini told News24 on Sunday.

"In condemning this cold-blooded murder, the commissioner assures the family and the community that all possible leads are being followed to find the killers. The tracking teams will work around the clock until the killers are brought to justice," Dlamini said.

Dlamini added that members of the community who were on the scene prevented the bakkie from catching fire.It is suspected that the assailants took a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot.

Reward offered

"Any information that may lead to the arrest of these killers may be rewarded. The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and members of the public are warned not to confront them but to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop [on 08600 10111] when they see them," said Dlamini.Earlier, ER24's Ross Campbell said paramedics were on scene at 12:30 and found a female in her 20s (Kuhn) inside the bakkie and she had been shot once.

The 19-year-old male (Fleischman) was found outside the vehicle and he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead," Campbell said. Campbell added that two people, believed to be workers who had been travelling with them, fled the scene but returned when emergency services [personnel] arrived."[The workers] alleged that a group of men had approached them after they had stopped on the side of Putfontein Road - where the bridge crosses over the N12," he said.

