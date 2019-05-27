Tanzania: Peace, Unity, Solidarity Shein's Central Remarks

MESSAGES of peace, unity and cooperation have dominated all gatherings for Iftar organised by President Ali Mohamed Shein here.

The President stressed peace and stability as cornerstones for the country's development.

Dr Shein has held Iftar dinner in all five regions of Zanzibar, maintaining his traditional meeting with local residents.

"It is only by maintaining peace, stability, love for each other and honesty along with hard work that we can successfully move to where we want to be in the near future," Dr Shein said during the occasion.

He told members of the public that if they observe and put into practice religious teachings, offences like gender based violence and corruption, would have no place in the society.

In all his speeches, as well as the ones delivered on his behalf, the Isles leader reiterated that his government had been struggling to serve the people better "and we are committed to make our country a better place for both residents and visitors."

Guests from different groups, including students, women, workers, officers, retirees, farmers, traders, religious leaders, veterans and soldiers attended the Iftar events organised by Dr Shein the latest being at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) premises in South Unguja Region.

The Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, also hosted Iftar dinners for people in Unguja and Pemba islands, asking residents to build a stronger society free of immoral behaviours.