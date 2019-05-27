Tanzania: Court Permission to Exhume Body Sought

POLICE in Mbeya Region has asked the court for a permit to exhume the remains of the late Tenson Meta (54) from the grave for investigations into the cause of his death.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in a phone interview yesterday, Mbeya Regional Police Commander Mr Ulrich Matei said the body of the deceased was buried before police investigation.

The man was murdered at night on May 17th this year.

The incident occurred at Isangala Village in the Mbeya Rural District. Four people are being held by police over suspicion of their involvement in the incident.

They have been identified as Devi Simbazye alias Mkombe (44), Peter Ndege (43), Ally Mtukwa alias Kamguu (51) and Lameck Mwanyanje (39) all of them Chunya District residents.

According to preliminary investigations, they murdered the man by attacking him with sharp and blunt objects before putting the body in the boot of car and subsequently burying it discreetly.

RPC Matei said according to preliminary investigations, superstitious beliefs were behind the murder. "The suspects will be charged in court after investigations are completed.

We have already asked the court to allow us to exhume the remains of the late Tenson Meta, I hope we will cooperate well to defend justice," he said.

Meanwhile police in Mbeya Region have launched a manhunt for the driver of the car with registration number T 860 BHD for allegedly knocking down and killing motorcyclist Emmanuel Kajange (37) along the Mbeya-Songwe Highway last Saturday night.

He was riding a motorcycle with number T 243 BPF.

The suspects abandoned the car and disappeared. The car was found with cartons of cosmetics and illicit alcohol transported from Zambia.

The body of the deceased was preserved at Mbeya Regional Referral Hospital before being handed over to relatives for burial.