Tanzania: Plastic Use Ban Enforcement Should Be Handled Rationally

TANZANIANS pride themselves as being nationals of a country in which peace, love and harmony reign considerably high. The pride is anchored, by and large, on how, in the 'home context', people relate to one another.

There is also the broader angle, whereby, wananchi are generally welcoming to strangers from other parts of the country, as well as from across the borders.

On the domestic front, someone who typifies 'Tanzanianness' readily and delightfully helps a person in need of assistance. This may range from briefly sheltering a stranger who is new in a given locality and fail to easily trace a would-be host, to giving first aid to a person injured in an accident.

Which is not to imply, of course, that, there aren't, in our midst, compatriots with a negative disposition.

Lawlessness is one of the manifestations, to which end outfits like the Police Force and the Prisons Department are kept consistently busy dealing with suspected and real offenders.

Whereas some individuals may, and do, misbehave and subject other people to various forms of misery, the government machinery is ideally enjoined to be as perfect in its operations as it can possibly become.

To its credit, the Fifth Phase government is doing its best to that end and has won credit for sanctioning under-performers or downright failures. The tempo should be sustained.

To that end, a critical eye should cast on the plastics use ban that is scheduled to take effect on June 1. The issue has created considerable confusion and panic amongst wananchi, due to lack of comprehensive information.

The National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) has made some clarifications by citing aspects of plastic use that aren't covered by the ban, such as packaging for medical services.

But the air needs to be cleared further to reassure wananchi of the positive intentions of the exercise, primarily anchored on sea and land pollution.

We should remember that our communities harbour criminal and unethical elements that are pretty fast at cashing in at whatever they perceive to be opportunities for making quick, easy gains.

Under cover of grassroots leadership, for instance, some may pose as inspectors and harass wananchi in homes and along streets on purported plastic ban enforcement missions! Peace, love and harmony, the triumvirate on which our beloved Tanzania is anchored, shouldn't be disrupted, but, on the contrary, consolidated !