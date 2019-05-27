Tanzania: Sevilla Tour Served Tanzania Football, Tourism, Says Minister

SPORTPesa Tanzania Director of Administration and Compliance Tarimba Abbas said the tour of Sevilla FC in the country has opened up more opportunities in sports and tourism sectors.

The Spanish LaLiga giants were in the country for a three-day productive tour which climaxed on Friday after running various clinics meant to accelerate the growth of football in Tanzania and the entire world.

However, the whole nation was on standstill when the five-time UEFA Europa League winners exchanged tackles with the country's 20- time champions Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Despite the match ending in favour of the visitors who won 5-4, the level of football display shown by Simba was remarkable no wonder Sevilla coach and some players heaped praises on the home side immediately after the exciting game. However, briefing reporters recently, Abbas said despite Sevilla contingent staying in the country for a short time, they managed to impart many skills which will highly uplift the development of football in the nation. "Both players and team leaders have benefited a lot from the tour made by Sevilla. For example, through the brief football clinic they ran at Uhuru Stadium with Bom Bom academy, the young players snatched some crucial skills from the Sevilla players," Abbas noted. He also said the agreement signed by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) together with LaLiga is another essential area which is going to propel development of football between the two sides. In terms of tourism expansion, the SportPesa boss said whatever Sevilla does from any corner of the world, it attract massive media coverage basing on their popularity as such, Tanzania has reached around the globe for the few days they stayed. "They did not come to play football only but also to look at numerous attractions that we have. We wanted to take them across the country but time was very limited to do so," Abbas said. In his remarks, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakwembe lauded SportPesa Tanzania for its tremendous effort to back up government in uplifting football standards. "We are thrilled by Sevilla tour and this will simplify the landing of other big clubs in the country," Mwakyembe said. However, Sevilla president José Castro Carmona said they regretted to have planned a short stay after seeing many things they never thought are present in the country. "For sure, we will be good ambassadors of Tanzania in Spain," Carmona said.