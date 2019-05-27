Tanzania: DPP Accuses MPs of Taking Bribes , Speaker Ndugai Reacts

Dar es Salaam — The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Biswalo Mganga said that there are certain MPs who are being bribed by suspects in order to pressurize him (DPP) in executing his duties.

Mr Mganga raised the allegations when responding to claims leveled against him by legislators including, Mr Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo) that his office was using money laundering cases as revenue bait.

Reacting to the DPP's allegations, Mr Kabwe told The Citizen via SMS, "He is the DPP and yet he issues judgment?"

But, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said, "We will work on the issue if that is what the DPP has said. We can't simply despise and dismiss such claims."

He added, "We will carefully approach the issue to avoid misuse of the Parliament's name. But, we will not take it for granted," he said declining to unveil methods to be used, but said the matter was yet to reach his office.

When debating budget for the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and the President's Office Public Services and Good Governance, Mr Kabwe sought to know laws used by the DPP to stage discussion with suspects, reduce and dismiss punishments or resolve for payment of fines.

Mr Kabwe who doubles as ACT Wazalendo leader said there was no law or regulation allowing what was happening, questioning where the money was going and the person responsible for auditing the same.

But, Mr Mganga said the suspects were the ones telling him that they were ready to admit to charges raised against them.

"They write letters that can serve as evidence for anybody who is interested. Then, I provide the same to the court to do its job when the suspects admit charges facing them," he said.

He added: I will be the most stupid DPP on earth if I continue probing cases whose suspects have decided to admit charges facing them.

Mr Mganga said he was aware of bribe that was circulated in parliament in connection with a money laundering suspect and that is why parliamentarians are exerting pressure on him, but he maintained that he will continue doing his job according to the laws.

He said those claiming that he had no authority to do what he was doing were ignorant of the law and referred them to the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).