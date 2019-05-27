Tanzania Has Over 24,000 Children Living in Orphanages Says PM

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said Tanzania has at least 24,067 children being cared in 140 registered centers across the country.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement on Sunday night, May 26, 2019 at the Karimjee grounds during Iftar organized by the director of Chocolate Princess and host of the Mboni Talk Show, Mboni Masimba for children living various orphanage centers in the city.

A statement issued by the premier's office says Mr Majaliwa noted that the children that were being taken care by individuals and private institutions are 11,925 male and 12,142 female.

"The government through the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is coordinating provision of services to children in these centers in collaboration with various stakeholders," he said.

He named some of the services as provision of health insurance to children, noting that at least 900 of them from Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro and Arusha have been provided with health insurance IDs.

According to him, the government will continue making close follow up on operations undertaken by centers including providing education on parenting, rights, defense and security of children in accordance with the country laws.

"I should issue stern warning to operators of these centers for failure to follow procedures of registering children, those using children for personal gain and some of those operating on the basis of religious and ethnical backgrounds," he said.

He issued directives that children should be raised according to the country norms, tradition and culture, noting that community officers should get fully involved.

Speaking during the event, Ms Masimba said a total of 325 children from various orphanage centers had been invited for the event.

She named respective orphanage centers and respective locations in bracket as Ijango Zaida Orphanage Centre (Sinza), Alzama Orphanage Centre (Mbagala), Ashura Foundation (Vingunguti), Madina Orphanage Centre (Tandale), Hiyari Orphanage Centre (Mbagala) and Hisani Orphanage Centre (Mwasonga).