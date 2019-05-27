Tanzania: Plastic Ban Offers New Opportunities Says January Makamba

Dar es Salaam — The Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union) January Makamba has called upon to the public to grab the business opportunities brought by the government's move to ban the use of plastic bags.

He said this today on Monday May 27, during a brief meeting between the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Dar es Salaam Regional authorities to discuss how far has the implementation of the ban was being enhanced.

Mr Makamba said that the ban of plastic bags offers another business opportunity to entrepreneurs across the country, as well as raising government revenue.

"We believe that the ban will help the country build a new industry specializing in the manufacture of alternative carrier bags. This, will lead to job creation and new revenue stream for the government," he said.

He further clarified that the ban will only affect specifically plastic Carrier bags and not plastic packaging for bread, milk, medicine and other items of this kind.

"We have at least 70 firms that have started the production of alternative carrier bags and it's our hope that the supply will be enough in the market because there are more firms that are completing registration process," he said.

He also said that the exercise to implement the ban by June 1, should not be used as a loophole to mistreat the public, "we should focus on educating and sensitizing our people on why they should switch to alternative carrier bags."

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda said that given the nature of the project, the enforcer will not use force in enhancing the su June 1 ban on plastic carrier bags.

"We want to focus on educating and sensitization as directed. This is different from the war against drug abuse. I believe the strategies put forward by our region, will bring this move to a success," he said.