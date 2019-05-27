Mozambique: Ifad Pledges to Support New Projects

Maputo — Manhica (Mozambique), 27 May (AIM) - The International Fund for Agricultural development (IFAD) has declared that it intends to support implementation of new development projects in Mozambique.

IFAD chairperson Gilbert Houngbo made the promise on Friday after ending a field visit to Manhica and Marracuene districts, in Maputo province, where he could assess on the ground the implementation of the "ProSul" projects financed by IFAD.

Houngbo said that currently IFAD is exchanging ideas with the Mozambican Agriculture Ministry with the purpose of supporting more projects in the country.

He visited two projects - a multi-functional borehole in Manhica and a fish market in Marracuene - and said his personal assessment on the ground confirmed the reports he had received.

"I was satisfied with the visit, and I could see up close that the report I received, and the information I had from the Minister of Agriculture in Rome, in February, reflect the reality of the two projects I visited", he said.

Huongbo added that he was impressed by the involvement of the community in the two projects. IFAD does not need to make any imposition, he claimed, since the community itself heads the projects.

"We don't follow a single approach", he told reporters. "We can talk about agriculture and fisheries, but we cannot forget conservation, nutrition or marketing".

He added that IFAD wants women to head 50 per cent of its projects, "and from what I saw here, our desire for a greater involvement of women is being achieved".