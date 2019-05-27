Mozambique: Police Say Security Strengthened in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — In order to allow citizens to register safely to vote, the authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are strengthening security in districts affected by armed attacks, carried out by groups believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism.

The voter registration period, ahead of general elections scheduled for 15 October, ends on Thursday.

Speaking at the weekend in the Cabo Delgado district of Chiure (which is not affected by the insurgency), the General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, declared that security has been stepped up in 137 villages in the districts of Mocimboa da Praia (where the insurgency began in October 2017), Macomia, Palma and Montepuez.

Cited on Radio Mozambique, Rafael urged people living in the areas affected by the attacks to register as voters, insisting that the registration posts are safe.

"We have created the conditions for the population to register", he said. "We are there, the defence and security forces are there, establishing the conditions for people to register, so that they can vote on 15 October. So, in these last few days, we can all register. Our police are at each registration post, including where the attacks by the criminals are most frequent".

Rafael stressed the need for increased vigilance and so called on local communities in the province to collaborate with the police and armed forces.