Mozambique: Registration Rate Falling With Only 4 Days to Go

Registration ends Thursday 30 May, and with only four days to go, the registration rate is falling. At that rate, only 80% of the target will be registered this year.

In the first 39 days (up to and including 23 May) 5,060,801, 68,93% of the target of 7.341.739 voters, according to the election technical secretariat (Secretariado Tecnico de Administracao Eleitoral, STAE) Friday. But the registration rate is falling. In the first 39 days the rate was 131,153 voters per day, but in the most recent four days, it was down to 117,614 per day. At that lower rate, the final registration will only be 80% of target.

Gaza (91%), Cabo Delgado (89%), Zambezia (82%) have the highest registration rates and Maputo city (47%), Niassa (51%) and Sofala (56%) the lowest. Nampula (63%), Tete (61%), Inhambane (63%) and Maputo Province (51%) are also below average.

The very high registration rates in the Frelimo strongholds of Gaza and Cabo Delgado suggest they could gain 12 additional parliamentary seats.