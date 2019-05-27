Mozambique: All Brigades Working, But Not All Posts Open

"All 5096 registration brigades are working" said STAE in its Friday statement. But this does not mean that all registration posts have opened, notably in Cabo Delgado, which has been hit by an insurgency and Cyclone Kenneth. Of the registration brigades, 2000 are mobile, serving more than one registration post. So the brigades may be working, even through some posts have never opened or are not functioning, our correspondents report.

Registration has not yet started in Megonhane village in Chiure, Cabo Delgado, because it is impossible to cross the Nipuiti river to reach the village. Because of heavy rain from Kenneth, the river is still flooded. The mobile brigade sent to that village was evacuated before the cyclone, local STAE director Belito Daudo told our correspondent. He added that he still hoped to get a mobile brigade across the river.

Also in Chiure, brigades based in Muetero and Halaca villages are working but have been unable to register voters since Wednesday because they have run out of fuel for their generators.

On the other hand, the mobile bridgade in Savanuni, also in Chiure, has only registered 21 voters and no one has come to register for the past five days.