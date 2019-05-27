Mozambique: Fraud Behind High Registration in Gaza - ADS Observers

Gaza has the highest registration levels but it is based on registering children and foreigners, according to observers from ADS (Development and Society Association, Associacao Desenvolvimento e Sociedade), part of the civil society observation platform. ADS published copies of documents, including children's identity cards altered to make them older, and voters cards from Zimbabweans who had registered in the border town of Chicualacuala.

ADS says that these people are registered using the system for people with no identity documents, in which an official community leader or a neighbourhood secretary goes to the registration brigade and identifies the person as a known resident who is a Mozambican of voting age. Thus the children and foreigners are brought by these local officials, who say they have no identification documents, but qualify. (http://www.adsmoz.org/eleicoes/index.php/regiao-sul/71-zimbabweanos-recenseiam-se-em-chicualacuala)

Gaza is overwhelmingly Frelimo, so its local officials also are. In past elections, there has been significant ballot box stuffing in Gaza. Inflated registration will could make it easier to inflate the Frelimo vote for President as well as increasing Frelimo seats in parliament.