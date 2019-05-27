Mozambique: 5 Gurue Electoral Registers Lost

Gurue Is a heavily contested municipality in Zambezia, and 5 register books with 4,000 voters from the 2018 election at EPC Contap have been lost, according to Fernanda Lobato, spokesperson for Sala da Paz (Peace Room). Registrations from last year's municipal elections are valid this year, but people on the lost register books may not realise they have to register again this year, Lobato said.

She also said that many registration posts across the country are closed - some since the first day of registration - supposedly due to technical problems including lack of electricity or registration materials. The worst problems are in Sofala (Nhamatada and Buzi), Nampula (Mogovolas), and Zambezia (Quelimane, Gurue and Ile).