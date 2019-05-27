Because of the level of distrust and the "innumerable problems" reported by observers at a time STAE reports good operations, EISA has called for an extension of registration and an independent audit to give credibility to the process. But it adds that an extension is pointless if the problems are not resolved first.
Mozambique: EISA Calls for Independent Audit
Mozambique
