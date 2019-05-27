Mozambique: Frelimo Forcing Special Teachers Registration

The Bulletin has confirmed this across Milange, Zambezia. The secretary of the Frelimo party cell in Eduardo Mondlane neighbourhood, Ismenia Ginove, confirmed this: "We are collecting the cards to give to the party committee with the card number and name of the civil servant."

People who have already registered are required to register again at the assigned registration post.

In some places, teachers must take a photo of their card and send it to the school head on Whatsapp.

In Nicoadala at EPC de Licuar and in Namacura at EPC Domela, teachers confirm they must hand in their voters cards to the school head.

In Inhassunge, teachers at Escola Secundaria de Inhassunge have been told they must register at Escola Eduardo Mondlane and not at their own school or near their home. The school directorate explained that teachers are supposed to live near their school so they are registering where they are supposed to live.

In Muxungue, Chibabava, teachers, workers in education, and members of the riot police (Unidade da Intervencao Rapida, UIR) must hand in their cards at their workplace. Voting age students a 1 de Maio and Bispo Handerson primary schools have been order to hand in their voters cards to the school.