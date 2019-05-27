Mozambique: Many Voters Without Cards

Constant equipment failures, particularly of printers, have left thousands of people registered but without their voter's cards - which they are supposed to pick up later. But registration closes on Thursday. Our correspondents report piles of cards waiting to be collected. In some places local leaders are actually going house to house to hand out cards. It is estimated that 10% of registration posts have had problems with printers.

Although people can vote without their card, it is more difficult, because the number on the card gives the polling station identification and position on the voters roll.

In Murrumbala (Zambezia) Renamo in Ngomera is telling voters that the failure to issue cards is part of the sabotage strategy of Frelimo to stop voting, in a zone in which most people support Renamo. At the post at EPC de Sabe which covers Raposo and Ngomera, the printer has been broken for two weeks.

In Ile (Zambezia) voters in Massoco confronted the brigade because cards were not being printed. That brought the problem to the knowledge of local STAE director Roberto Armando, who said he order the printer fixed.

Our correspondents also report:

Marracuene (Maputo p) EPC 16 de Junho in Kumbeza, 103 cards await collection. At EP2 de Bozale, 31 cards were waiting and district STAE issued mobile phone credit for the brigade to try to find the voters. Marracuene district STAE director Brigida Malate said "we will work with neighbourhood secretaries to try to locate the card holders." Similar problems are reported in Limpopo (Gaza) and Inhassoro (Inhambane).

Morrumbala (Zambezia) EPC de Sabe has not been able to print cards for the past two weeks.

In Buzi (Sofala) at Cherimonio, Inhamuchindo and Inhanjou primary schools cards are not being printed due to lack of toner. The post in Angonia (Tete) at EPC de Cherimonio also lacks toner.

And other problems:

Police in Lalaua (Nampula) are letting people jump the queue at EPC de Lurio for 50-100 meticais ($0.80-1.60). In Mozzuril (Nampula) the police person guarding one post was drunk and disturbed the registration.

500 resettled families in Chimbondo, Tete city, who were forced to move after the 8 March Revubwe river floods are supposed to register at the nearest schools Nyafuta and Alberto Vaquina. But many cannot because they lost their documents in the flood.

People are being forced to register in Morrumbene (Inhambane). Because of initial low turnout, Frelimo has instructed community leaders to go door to door demanding voters cards.

The brigade at EPC de Ehiline, Rapale has been insulting people who come to register.

Renamo threatens a protest march if registration is not extended beyond Thursday in Nampula, Fernando Lavieque, Renamo political commission member and a Nampula resident, told the on-line Nampula journal Ikweli. (https://www.ikweli.co.mz/2019/05/22/renamo-vai-manifestar-se-para-forcar-prorrogacao-do-recenseamento-eleitoral-em-nampula/)