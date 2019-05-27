27 May 2019

Mozambique Political Process Bulletin (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Fake News - Exhortation in Name of Chinde Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Circulating on social media last week was a statement, supposedly emitted by the Chinde district government, which says "Because of poor adherence of potential voters to district voter registration posts, the Government informs the entire population that a patrol will be instituted which will demand voter registration cards from all citizens of voting age. In this context the Government encourages everyone to carry their card whenever they are out." But the bulletin has confirmed the document is false.

The unsigned document was supposedly issued by the district government and carried a reception stamp from the local community radio. Radio delegate Chico Sair said that such a document had never been received and the stamp was false; the radio had been damaged by the cyclone and security was not good, so someone could have accessed the stamp. District Permanent Secretary Eugenio Gocinho also confirmed the document was false.

Mozambique

Blocking Independent Observation?

Independent electoral observation was of decisive importance in carrying out parallel counts and exposing corruption and… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Mozambique Political Process Bulletin. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.