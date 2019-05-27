Mozambique: Fake News - Exhortation in Name of Chinde Government

Circulating on social media last week was a statement, supposedly emitted by the Chinde district government, which says "Because of poor adherence of potential voters to district voter registration posts, the Government informs the entire population that a patrol will be instituted which will demand voter registration cards from all citizens of voting age. In this context the Government encourages everyone to carry their card whenever they are out." But the bulletin has confirmed the document is false.

The unsigned document was supposedly issued by the district government and carried a reception stamp from the local community radio. Radio delegate Chico Sair said that such a document had never been received and the stamp was false; the radio had been damaged by the cyclone and security was not good, so someone could have accessed the stamp. District Permanent Secretary Eugenio Gocinho also confirmed the document was false.