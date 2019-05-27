Malawi: Court to Give Direction Over Lapse of Poll Result Announcement - Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the courts will give direction should the pollster fail to announce the presidential poll results following a stay order.

DPP's Ben Phiri and lawyer Samuel Tembenu at at the Lilongwe Registry of the High Court in Lilongwe. Pic by Daniel Namwini

The electoral law provides that election results be announced eight days after the cast of the vote and the electoral law window closes on Wednesday.

"If it happens that the stay order still stands after the elapse of the eight days, the courts will give us the direction on how to proceed," said Ansah.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has obtained a court injunction restraining the pollster from announcing the result until a recount is done is some districts in the south and northern region.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire said on Sunday that the ruling would be delivered "within a reasonable time."

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has joined the case as an interested party and the morning senior party officials, including director of Elections Ben Phiri were seen at the court premises.

They were not allowed into the court chambers as the case was held in camera.