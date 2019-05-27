Malawi: Justice Ansah Says Dausi Assault Beyond Pollster Mandate - Let Police Act

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the physical assault of former Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi was beyond the pollster mandate.

Dausi was punched in full view of State security.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah also dispelled rumours that Dausi was severely beaten up at MEC offices in Blantyre.

The flamboyant former minister was seen with an injured arm after he had gone to pacify a situation following allegations that marked ballot papers were discovered in a truck.

"The incident did not take place at MEC offices. The issue of assault is a police case. We don't have powers to prosecute a criminal case. Let the police investigate this issue," said Ansah.

This is the second assault on Dausi during this election alone as he was beaten up in Mwanza recently after he was accused of distributing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) party materials outside the campaign window.

At Comesa Hall, Dausi was rescued by some Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers after few punches landed on him.

The DPP spokesperson sustained a bruised right hand and lost some blood before seeking treatment at the nearby Mwaiwathu Private Hospital.

"After getting off my vehicle, I saw MCP thugs and hooligans chasing me and attacking me. In the ensuing scuffle I injured my hand but thank God, I had to protect myself; otherwise, it could have been worse," said Dausi.

But Abida Mia, wife to MCP vice-president and running mate Sidik Mia , distanced the party from Dausi's attack, saying she was not aware of the lawlessness as it occurred while she was inside MEC offices.