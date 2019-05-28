28 May 2019

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

Africa: Final Squad Lists for FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Announced

Photo: Banyana Banyana/Facebook
Banyana Banyana's arrival in France ahead of their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup.

With less than two weeks until the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 and preparations for the tournament entering their final stages, the final squad lists for the 24 participating teams have now been announced.

A total of 552 players have been called up by the 24 participating nations, as stars including Carli Lloyd, Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai and Lucy Bronze look to seize their moment and #DareToShine on the world's greatest stage.

The full squad lists for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019™ can be accessed here.

To view the latest news, videos and content in the lead-up to and during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, please visit FIFA.com.

The Player's Kit for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, including facts & figures about the tournament, can also be downloaded HERE.

Read the original article on FIFA.

