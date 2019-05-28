27 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sponsor Betika Rewards Sofapaka Trio for Exemplary Season Performance

By Nahashon Musungu

Sofapaka trio of coach John Baraza, striker Umaru Kasumba and goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana have each been awarded Sh100,000 by club sponsors Betika for their standout performances in the 2018/2019 league season.

These three have starred in the league this season, with Baraza steadying the ship following the departure of coach Melis Medo.

Kasumba and Ndikumana meanwhile have starred in attack and goal for the club respectively, bagging the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya awards this season.

"This is something really good by our sponsors, to support us and award us at this time of the season. I know that this will pose a challenge to other players to also work hard and get those awards because now we know that the sponsors will reward us as well. Overall, it will make us improve," said Baraza.

Ugandan Kasumba, who is rumoured to be headed to Germany for trials, also thanked the sponsors following this feat.

The Batoto Ba Mungu who won the Kenyan Premier League title in 2009, are expected to finish in second place in the league this season.

