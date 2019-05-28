Rwanda: Jacques Tuyisenge on Verge of Record Move to Petro Atletico

Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge is close to completing a record U$D350,000 move to Angola giants Petro Atletico, a deal that would make him Rwanda's most expensive player ever.

According to reports, the transfer is expected to be announced officially in the coming days after the Gor Mahia forward signs his two and a half years of contract.

The 28-year old would run out of contract at the end of the year and is not keen to extend his stay with the 18-time Kenyan champions beyond the season, which ends next week.

"He [Tuyisenge] will not play for Gor next season. He just doesn't want it to be in the media now because he wants to finish his season well, but a move to Petro Atletico is all but done," Gor Mahia's organising secretary Judith Nyangi was quoted as saying in Kenyan media.

Tuyisenge has been one of the most prolific players in the Kenya Premier League, and the most influential at Gor Mahia, since joining the club from Police FC in February 2016.

"The two clubs have agreed on contractual terms. Gor Mahia will get 20 per cent of the transfer fee since the player's runs out in December," the club official further noted.

It is reported that he is set to sign a two-year and half deal where he will earn a salary of U$D7,000 (about Rwf6million) on top of accommodation and vehicle facilitations.

The star forward helped Gor Mahia to an unprecedented 18th league title this season; scoring loads of goals in the league and the CAF Confederation Cup where they reached in quarter-finals before bowing out to eventual winners RS Berkane, of Morocco.

During his three-year stint with Kenya's most successful club, Tuyisenge scored over 50 goals and he was his side's top-scorer in each of the three seasons.

Tuyisenge has been linked with a host of clubs in the recent months including French second tier side Tours FC, DR Congo's AS Vita and, Tanzania's Simba SC and Young Africans.

Best remembered for his leadership as he captained a youthful Rwandan side to quarter-finals during the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament, staged in Rwanda, Tuyisenge has netted ten times for Amavubi.