Nigeria: Govt Panel Seeks Interpol's Help in Loot Recovery

Abuja — The chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) Chief Okoi Obono-Obla is seeking synergy and collaboration with Interpol through the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to recover Nigeria's looted funds and properties abroad.

According to the Panel, the Interpol would help in international investigations.

Chief Obono-Obla made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The SPIP chairman said the assistance of Interpol in handling the international aspect of the Panel's investigations will go a long way in accelerating investigations, generally making them easier and foolproof.

He expressed appreciation to the Force for readily releasing its personnel to the Panel, adding that about 80 per cent of the Panel's investigators were from the NPF.

He further requested for material and technical assistance for the Panel from the IGP. Obono-Obla who commended the IGP for his demonstrable open door administration, urged him to subject the Force to the much-needed reforms that would enhance its productivity.

On his part, the IGP readily consented to the Panel's request for synergy. He explained the process of accessing the resources of Interpol and promised to offer the needed assistance in that regard to the Panel. The IGP further intimated the Panel chairman that Interpol have several training programmes and other resources which the Panel could key into for the benefit of its personnel. Adamu urged the chairman to remain focused and undeterred in carrying out his assignment, noting that fighting deeply entrenched corruption was a herculean task, but task that had to be carried out in order to rescue the very soul of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the SPIP's head, Media and Communication, Lucie-Ann Laha, the panel said it would continue to seek synergy and collaboration with relevant bodies in the effective discharge of its duties and actualisation of its mandate.