Rwanda: Over 149,000 Gacaca Judgements Remain Unexecuted, Say Genocide Survivors' Proponents

Ibuka, the Umbrella Organization of Genocide Survivors' Associations has appealed for joint efforts to deal with 149, 209 unexecuted Gacaca courts judgements across the country especially those related to genocide survivor's assets that were plundered and damaged during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The advocating voice was raised during the commemoration of 454 women and children who were killed in Kibirizi sector of Nyanza district in Southern province during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Gacaca courts system was the homegrown solution for trying genocide perpetrators. It closed after trying close to two million cases but Valerie Mukabayire, the President of The Association of Genocide Widows, Avega Agahozo who was delegated to speak on behalf of Ibuka said that thousands of them are yet to be execued.

Parliament Speaker Donathile Mukabarisa urged youth to fight genocide ideology.

" Many has been done to restore hope of genocide survivors, but there is need to complete the execution of Gacaca courts judgements especially those related to genocide survivors'assets damaged and plundered during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Some genocide convicts have not completed their punishments such as Works for General Interest commonly known as TIG and are freely roaming," he said.

Of all the cases, she said that 55,519 cases fulfill all requirements that easily allow the execution while the remains cases still face challenges that hinder the execution.

"The courts judgements facing challenges to be able to be executed are 93,690 cases. Ibuka is requesting concerned institutions and leaders to thoroughly assess the cases if the cited challenges on these unexecuted judgements can or not be sorted out," she said.

She said that Southern province takes 25, 826 or the whole half of countrywide cases with possible requirements and evidence to be executed.

"In this province, the courts judgements that face challenges impeding the execution are 28,581 cases. In general there are 54,407 cases in Southern province that stay unexecuted," she noted.

She also urged local leaders to follow up on assets of Intwaza , the Elderly Genocide survivors and young genocide survivors to avoid their mismanagement.

The families who lost their loved ones also appealed for turning Bambiro ADEPR church in which women and children were killed during genocide into genocide memorial site stressing that it will be an evidence to fight against genocide denial.

"If we do not have genocide memorial, if the genocide history of this area is not documented in books, we will not have evidence to help us combat genocide denial," said Janvier Forongo of the members of families who lost their loved ones.

Commenting on the appeals, Donathile Mukabarisa the Parliament Speaker said that parliament is also pushing the advocacy for addressing the remaining unexecuted Gacaca courts judgements and that it has urged concerned institutions to look into it.

She urged the youth to join their hands, shun and fight the genocide ideology.

"Young people of this country, you are the future leaders of this country and you are the ones that will be taking decisions. You have all necessary needed equipment so that you continue to develop this country.

Keep building on the so far made achievements , fight against discrimination and genocide ideology because they are the ones that led this country the tragedy of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi," she remarked.

She called on them to continue to sacrifice themselves for the country to ensure never again genocide.

" You have to always in different commemoration events about 1994 genocide against the Tutsi so that you understand the tragic history through which this country has passed since you are the ones that will be explaining it to the next generation so that in never happens again," she said.

Solina Nyirahabimana, the Minister of Family and Gender promotion reiterated that in order to uproot genocide ideology, education against discrimination should start at family level, school and national level.