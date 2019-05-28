Rwanda: General Kamanzi Ends Tour of Duty as UNMISS Force Commander

Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi on Monday bade farewell to peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as he wound up his tour of duty as the Force Commander.

The Rwandan general had served in the role for two years.

According to a statement from Rwanda Defence Force, Kamanzi has been replaced Indian Lt Gen Shailesh Tinaikar, who was appointed by the UN Secretary General on Friday.

Kamanzi had been appointed UNMISS Force Commander by the United Nation Secretary General António Guterres on 6 April, 2017.

"A farewell parade was held at UNMISS Force headquarters Juba in South Sudan, on the occasion and was attended by military officials which included Deputy Force Commander, Staff Officers, all contingents from Rwanda, China, Nepal, India, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Cambodia," reads part of a statement from Rwanda Defence Force.

Before leading UNMISS, Kamanzi had led the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) between 2016 and 2017

Previously, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defence Force (2012-2015).

He also previously served as Commandant of the Rwanda Military Academy (2010-2012) having earlier headed an infantry brigade between 2007 and 2010.