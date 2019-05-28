Tanzania: Minerals Budget Falls By Sh9.44 Billion

Dodoma — Minerals minister, Doto Biteko has tabled before the parliament the Sh49.46 billion estimates of revenue and expenditure for 2018/19 which is Sh9.44 billion less than Sh58.9 billion endorsed during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Mr Biteko tabled the budget on Monday, May 27, 2019, noting that Sh7.03 billion was set for development while Sh42.42 billion will be used for concurrent expenditures.

According to him, while Sh16.47 billion will be used for salaries, Sh25.95 billion was expected to be used for Other Charges (OCs).

This year's budget has declined compared to the budget tabled on May 31, 2018 by the then minister, Ms Angellah Kairuki that had a Sh6.5 billion increment from Sh52.4 billion endorsed in 2017/18 fiscal year to Sh58.9 billion.

"Out of Sh58.9 billion, Sh19.6 billion was budgeted for development while Sh39.2 billion was set concurrent expenditures," he said.

Speaking on the execution of the 2018/19 budget, Mr Biteko said that by March 31, 2019, the ministry had received Sh26.02 billion from treasury, noting that Sh25.92 billion was used for concurrent expenditure while Sh100 million was used for development.

Mr Biteko who doubles as Bukombe MP on CCM ticket said Sh10.51 billion was used for payment of salaries and Sh15.4 billion for the OCs.

He commended Geita Region for emerging first in building mineral centers aimed at ensuring Tanzanians benefit from the abundant natural resources available in the country.

He named opened mineral centers as Geita, Kahama, Namanga, Singida, Chunya, Ruvuma, Shinyanga, Katavi, Dodoma, Kigoma, Tabora, Mara, Mbeya, Kagera, Iringa, Mwanza, Songwe, Tanga, Manyara and Singida (Sekenke).