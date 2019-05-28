Angola Seeking Structured Cooperation With DRC

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto Monday expressed optimism about the appointment of the new Prime Minister in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying that the initiative will help pave the way for structured cooperation ties going beyond the current informal border trade.

Manuel Augusto focused on the country's importance attached to the appointment of the new DRC's Premier, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, as result of consensus reached among different political forces of that country.

He described the Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba's assignment as crucial to consolidation of electoral process and stability in the DRC.

The minister added that initiative will contribute to normal functioning of institutions and implementing bilateral commitments.

To him, it does not make sense that the two countries with potential size in natural resources do not have strong programmes of cooperation.

Minister Augusto defended normal functioning in DRC Governmental Institutions and with democratic institutions that play their role.