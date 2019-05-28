Rwanda: Relegation Battle - Sogonya Hopes for Final Day 'Miracle'

Kirehe FC manager Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has admitted that his team needs a miracle to survive relegation on the final day of the 2018/2019 Azam Rwanda Premier League season.

Battered Kirehe are second from bottom of the 16-team table with just 27 points, having only managed six wins after 29 matches.

With one game left to the close of the league season, relegation looks certain and Sogonya is aware. But, the former Etincelles tactician has insisted that his team is not relegated yet and he is adamant about the possibility of defying the odds and feature in the topflight league next season.

"It is a depressing battle that we are fighting; but we need to keep our heads up high till the very end. As difficult as it looks, surviving the relegation is still possible. We need to beat Bugesera and see how it goes with Gicumbi," Sogonya explained.

For the Kirehe District-sponsored side to escape the dropping, they must win away to Bugesera and hope that third-placed Mukura beat Camarade Banamwana's Gicumbi. All the match-day 30 -and final round - fixtures will be played Saturday. Kick-off 3:30pm.

Gicumbi only need a draw, regardless of how Kirehe fares, to ensure their spot in the top tier league next season. Bottom side Amagaju were the first to be relegated earlier this month.

Over the weekend, battling Gicumbi came from behind to beat AS Muhanga 3-2, while champions Rayon Sports defeated Kirehe 4-0 to dampen their survival aspirations.

Going into the ultimate match round, 14th-placed Gicumbi are three points ahead Kirehe, but the latter have a lesser goal deficit (-20) compared to Gicumbi's 23.

In the meantime, Rayon will be crowned as new champions at Kigali Stadium on Saturday after their tie against Marines, just three days before they take on AS Kigali in the Peace Cup opener.

Should the Blues see AS Kigali off and cruise all the way to the title; which they last clinched in 2016, they will become the first team to win the local - League and Peace Cup - double in five years.

APR were the last side to do so in 2014.

Table

No Team PG W D L GF GA GD PTS

1 Rayon 29 22 03 04 50 15 35 69

2 APR 29 19 05 05 45 17 28 62

3 Mukura 29 17 07 05 37 21 16 58

4 Police 29 15 05 09 45 31 14 50

5 Kiyovu 29 12 07 10 31 20 11 43

6 AS Kigali 29 09 12 08 37 28 09 39

7 Espoir 29 11 06 12 33 40 -7 39

8 Etincelles 29 11 03 14 25 29 -4 36

9 Muhanga 29 09 08 12 41 31 10 35

10 Marines 29 08 11 10 20 21 -1 35

11 Sunrise 29 08 09 12 28 35 -7 33

12 Musanze 29 09 06 14 25 38 -13 33

13 Bugeser 29 07 11 11 25 40 -15 32

14 Gicumbi 29 08 06 15 19 42 -23 30

15 Kirehe 29 06 09 14 15 35 -20 27

16 Amagaju 29 04 06 19 20 45 -25 18

June 1

Bugesera Vs Kirehe 15:30

Police Vs APR 15:30

Rayon Vs Marines 15:30

Mukura Vs Gicumbi 15:30

Espoir Vs Muhanga 15:30

Sunrise Vs Etincelles 15:30

Amagaju Vs AS Kigali 15:30

Musanze Vs Kiyovu 15:30