Botswana: Engage in Sport Activities

Palapye — Central District commissioner, Rapetse Mathumo says engaging in sport and exercise is important for healthy, productive and active lives.

Mathumo said this at the Public Service Day games that took place at Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) sportsground in Palapye recently.

Mathumo further called on civil servants to take good care of their health and also lead healthy lives in order to be productive at work.

Thus, he urged them to engage in sporting activities, take walks and go for jogs, among other things, to keep their bodies fit.

DPSM official, Lucky Molefe said the public service games were introduced in 2012 to encourage civil servants to exercise and lead healthy lives.

He said the games were also introduced to encourage civil servants to mingle and get to know each other as they were a team building initiative.

For his part, Palapye Administrative Authority (PAA) deputy council chairperson, Gabagole Sebele said the games were one of the initiatives government uses to encourage civil servants to take part in sport and exercise, as they had different sporting talents.

The central district public service games were attended by civil servants from all sub-districts in Central District, competing in athletics, different ball games such as football, netball, volleyball and entertaining games such as tug of water, orange race, egg race and balloon race. The games were held under the theme; Public Service Innovative and Transformational.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>