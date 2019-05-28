Botswana: Masisi Calls for Unity Ahead of Elections

Rakops — The President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has implored Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members to go for elections in unity.

The President made the appeal during the launch of the Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane in Rakops, who is the BDP's prospective parliamentary candidate for Boteti West.

He implored those who lost during the primary elections to rally behind the party by supporting those who will be representing the party at the polls.

Dr Masisi advised party members against losing the spirit of botho as they embark on campaigns, saying their focus should be on promoting the party and its manifesto.

He said they should not be tempted by empty promises from their opponents. Stressing that the current in-fights were against the party culture, he said there was no totem that was bigger than the other or the country.

The founders of the party, he said had since noted that there was no other group that had the capacity to destroy the party except its members.

He said Botswana remained strong and peaceful due to its kgotla setup and called on dikgosi to renew the agreement that, the kgotla should be respected as it has its own taboos.

The procedure of lodging complaints at BDP he said was similar to that of the kgotla set-up, and complaints should be registered at cell level and go through ward, branch, region up to the central committee.

Dr Masisi called on party members to internalise the manifesto, reminding them that BDP is a reputable party that has been running government for many years.

He said the party was focused on developing the country and upholds transparency, hence its manifesto was produced after consultations and discussions with party members.

The manifesto he said was aligned to vision 2036 and its aim was to address unemployment and promote food production.

The President noted that due to drought, shortage of locally produced food stood at 98 per cent, revealing that the government therefore intended to reduce stock feed prices and increase food supplements in clinics.

In addition, he said government planned to trade in knowledge such as technics on mining diamonds.

Dr Masisi said there was need to include mining in the school curriculum.

He called on Boteti residents to vote for Mr Tsogwane, describing him as a man of dignity and loyalty, who had a reputable track record.

He implored them to uproot opposition parties in their area, saying Mr Tsogwane's focus was to address the grievances of the people of Boteti.

Dr Masisi stated that funds to install the Makgadikgadi/Nxai Pan game proof fence had been secured, and it would be installed on the side of the village, the objective being to protect the residents from lions and other dangerous animals.

The plan, he said was to drill 14 boreholes for supplying livestock which had been drinking from Boteti river, as it would be fenced.

He said the Maun-Francistown road would also undergo maintenance. He said Mr Tsogwane was proficient in running government and had expertise on local government issues.

The President said the BDP had never been in a position to win government like it currently was.

For his part, Mr Tsogwane said there were some people, who were against government's intentions to upgrade the country's economy.

He stated that some of the issues were brought up with ill intentions to destroy the party. He however said such should not instill any fears amongst party members as the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

He said people should not be fearful of those planning to de-campaign him.

Mr Tsogwane noted that all the 14 regions were behind President Masisi as their leader, which demonstrated that they were focused and would remain supporting their leader.

The President, he said had a clear vision of where he would like to take the country and all he needed was Batswana's support.

He added that social and economic transformation, which was in the party manifesto, was already being implemented.

The prospective candidate stated that the BDP ran a corrupt-free government and the current office of security and intelligence engages the nation.

He stated that voting for BDP would be victory for the people, workers, youth, victory for freedom of the press, development and social and economic transformation. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>