Kenya: Shock as Man Kills Wife He Terms as 'Jezebel', Hangs Self

Shock has hit a Kiambu family after a man allegedly killed his wife, whom he termed as "Jezebel", and later committed suicide.

The man is said to have left behind a shocking letter to his children that revealed details of his troubled marriage.

The 50-year-old man committed the heinous act last week at his home in Kiamumbi Estate along Kamiti Road.

In a suicide note dated May 21 and addressed to his four children and pastors, Albert Mwangi described his wife Milcah Mwangi as "Jezebel", claiming that she had been threatening, tormenting and insulting him and that she hated him.

SUICIDE NOTE

"We leave you in the hands of God. We have gone to be with the Lord. Since we [married] we have been fighting. I didn't know that I married a counterfeit wife. I married a Jezebel and her intention was just to steal everything from me. She has been threatening me, insulting me, she hated me," the note read.

Related Stories

Mr Mwangi is believed to have struck his wife to death using a blunt object before taking poison and then hanged himself.

The couple is reported to have had a prolonged domestic dispute.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

In the suicide note, Mr Mwangi painted the image of a troubled marriage to his wife, a businesswoman who was in her late 40s.

"The end of the fight is over," he stated in the note.

He further claimed that his wife was also colluding with one of her relatives to "destroy his life."

"Both Milcah and her brother planned to steal everything from me, destroy my life and then kill me," he claimed.

The bodies of the two were taken to the Kenyatta University Hospital mortuary.

They will be buried next week in Kangema, Murang'a County.