Uganda: Government Releases Shs40 Billion for Relief

Karamoja — Government has allocated Shs40b for food relief in Karamoja and other districts that are facing acute food shortage in the country.

Mr John Byabagambi, the minister of Karamoja Affairs, made the announcement on Friday while touring projects funded by northern Uganda Social Action Fund phase III in Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Byabagambi said government has taken note of the situation on the ground and decided to act before it escalates.

He said government released the Shs40b last week after Cabinet approved it and that Karamoja Sub-region takes a lion's share.

"We have already started procuring food and I'm sure by this week, general food distribution in Karamoja will start," he said.

He urged the people to remain calm as government starts the process of food distribution.

Mr Byabagambi, however, warned the Karimojong men from staying idle while their women toil to feed their families.

"The culture that gives women too much workload in the home while men just loiter should be rejected because it's the cause of hunger," he said.

In the Karimojong tradition, women take the responsibility of providing food for the family, build houses, feed the children while men provide security and look after livestock.

Mr Byabagambi also handed over 175 head of cattle to the Pokot community in Amudat.

The animals were procured by the Office of the Prime Minister under the ongoing restocking programme.

He warned them against cattle theft which he said was frustrating government efforts geared towards fighting poverty in Karamoja.