Africa: Counting the Economic and Opportunity Costs of a Tech Cold War

analysis

Huawei's blacklisting by the US could well turn into the defining event of our time, signaling the beginning of a technology cold war and taking the fourth industrial revolution on a completely new trajectory. Africa - and South Africa - will have a choice to make and, given that much of our telecommunications development has been Huawei-led, it's not going to be an easy one.

It's thrilling and nail-biting stuff watching the unfolding of what some predict will prove to be the defining event of our time - the onset of a technology cold war between the world's two superpowers, the US and China.

Whether Trump's tough stance on Huawei turns out to be a hard-ball negotiating tactic or not, the events of the last few weeks will, in all likelihood, set China on a game-changing course towards becoming technologically self-reliant.

As analysts the world over grapple with what this means for Huawei, it will, also, in all likelihood, result in a profound reconfiguration of the emerging tech industry and its global supply chain during the decades ahead. An early analysis also suggests it could well prove to be at significant cost to the US economy, its consumers and its...