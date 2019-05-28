Kenya: KDF Soldiers on Cloud Nine After Amaco Win

Discipline and commitment handed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) the Amaco International Volleyball Championships' men's title on Sunday, an elated head coach Pius Birech says.

The soldiers now hope to carry the impetus from the Eldoret tournament to make in-roads into national tournaments this season.

KDF locked up Kenya Prisons to clinch this year's tournament, principally sponsored by the Africa Merchant Assurance Company Limited (Amaco), by 3-2 sets of (23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9) in a fiercely-contested match played at the Eldoret National Polytechnic.

On Saturday, the soldiers had overwhelmed Equity Bank 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 19-25) to qualify for the final of the two-day tournament, while Prisons had overwhelmed their local nemesis General Service Unit (GSU) 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-23) to qualify for the final.

Birech hailed his soldier boys for their discipline and dedication that handed them the Sh200,000 winners' prize money. Prisons took home Sh150,000 while former defending champions GSU received Sh75,000 for finishing third.

"I'm extremely excited with these results. We owe it to discipline and commitment from the entire team. This victory will propel us to another level in the forthcoming tournaments," said Birech.

Kenya Prisons defeated their arch-rivals and defending champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-13) to win the women's final and take home Sh200,000 while Prisons earned Sh150,000 and Kenya Commercial Bank Sh75,000 as the second and third-placed teams.

Cheptil Girls Secondary School from Nandi County beat Kwanthanze (Machakos) 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21) to win the schools' title, while Huruma Women emerged winners in the self-supporting teams' category with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-8, 25-22) win over Uasin Gishu Stars, with the teams taking home Sh75,000 and Sh35,000, respectively.