Malawi: Mutharika Gets Re-Elected in Malawi's Tipp-Ex Election

analysis

The results of Malawi's May 21 election have been clouded in controversy and legal theatre. The three-way fight between Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Reverend Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party, and the incumbent Arthur Peter Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party was, according to the official results released on 27 May 2019, resolved in favour of Mutharika who won by 38% to Chakwera's 35.4%.

Malawians survive today on an average per capita income of just US$420, just twice that at independence in 1964. It was then among the five poorest countries worldwide. It is now the sixth-poorest.

Continued poverty reflects Malawi's population increase from under four million in 1964 to 19 million now. In fact, GDP has increased by 10 times in real terms since 1964, though the population rise has nixed half of the gain. The population has expanded faster than opportunities.

These are the averages. Many of the 2.5 million farmers countrywide earn little more than US$75 a year. Malawi's 2010 poverty rate was 71%, an increase from 64% in 1997. Many citizens fail to obtain their daily calorific requirements.

The elites, as ever, suffer less, cocooned from the harsh realities of rural poverty by access to government contracts and...