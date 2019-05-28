South Africa: A Fit of the Vapers - the Case Against E-Cigarettes

analysis

E-cigarettes are heavily promoted as a 'healthy' alternative to smoking tobacco, but they are potentially just as dangerous. Not only are they a gateway to real smoking, but their apologists make inaccurate claims and attempt to denigrate World Health Organisation research on the issue.

Ivo Vegter in his article, "On World No Tobacco Day, the WHO should promote vaping" (Daily Maverick, 14 May 2019) makes many unsubstantiated and inaccurate claims about e-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices which heat up a liquid to release a vapour that is inhaled. Unlike cigarettes, no smoke enters the lungs but vapour does. A minority of e-cigarettes do not contain nicotine.

Vegter repeats claims that e-cigarettes are 95% safer than cigarettes and that they are a tool that have been designed to help smokers to stop.

The truth is that there is no scientifically accepted evidence that e-cigarettes are 95% safer. Such claims are made by researchers who have direct conflicts of interests and by institutions for whom the promotion of e-cigarettes is of direct financial benefit to their business.

There is considerable evidence that e-cigarettes have introduced new toxic hazards into the act of smoking, and have accentuated the problems associated...