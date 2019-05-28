South Africa: Standard Bank - Historic Climate Resolution Set to Go to the Wire

analysis

The UK's The Guardian newspaper believes that the way we talk about climate change influences our perception of how acute the crisis really is. Thus it now uses terms that cut to the chase. Instead of 'climate change', the preferred terms are 'climate emergency, crisis or breakdown' and 'global heating' is favoured over 'global warming'. With this in mind it seems appropriate that on 30 May 2019, shareholders of Standard Bank will be asked to vote on a climate-risk-related shareholder resolution -- the first such resolution in the country.

Old Mutual Investment Group and Mergence Investment Managers have indicated that they will vote in favour of the Standard Bank climate change resolution that has been proposed by shareholders. However, Africa's largest privately owned investment management company, Allan Gray, plans to vote against one element of the two-part resolution. With no indication how the bank's two biggest shareholders -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the PIC -- will vote, the decision could go down to the wire.

This is the first time that a South African company has tabled a resolution on any climate-related issue, in particular, one proposed by shareholders. (The Companies Act permits shareholders to table resolutions...