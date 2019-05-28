South Africa: Naledi Pandor Appoints Task Team to Tackle Gender-Based Violence, Sexual Harassment On Campuses

analysis

After academics from universities across SA wrote to Pandor in March 2019 highlighting the scourge of gender-based violence and sexual harassment on campuses, the higher education minister has appointed a ministerial task team to advise her.

The task team members are: Lisa Vetten, Dr Babalwa Magoqwana, Professor Jackie Dugard, Professor Pumla Gqola, Dr Robert Morrell, Jerome September, Professor Malehoko Tshoaedi, Corinne Knowles and a student representative to be nominated by the South African Union of Students.

The appointment of the team, and the release of an accompanying policy framework for public comment, came after academics from universities across South Africa wrote a letter to Pandor in March 2019 highlighting gender-based violence, sexual violence and sexual harassment on campuses.

In their letter, the academics called on the department to ensure that steps were implemented to help prevent sexual harassment and sexual violence in university spaces. These included:

A special investigation into the extent and scope of sexual offences, directed at both staff and students, in the higher education sector. The body undertaking the inquiry should report directly to...