Nigeria: Lawmaker Seeks Protection of Vulnerable Teenagers

Representative of Obokun Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Oyintiloye John Olatunbosun yesterday said Nigerians should use this year's Children Day celebration to scale up activities aimed at restoring the dignity of the child.

Olatunbosun, who highlighted the need for activation of support system for the protection of vulnerable children in the country, also congratulated Nigerian children on this year's Children Day.

The lawmaker acknowledged that the day was not only special, but one that should also be used to celebrate children and reflect on their state generally, saying stiffer penalties should be imposed on those who abuse children in any form.

Oyintiloye reiterated the need for domestication of Child Act Law to further protect the rights of vulnerable children, especially their right to education as enshrined in Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He explained that Article 13 & 14 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Right, UNESCO's convention against discrimination in education and convention on the right of the child adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1989 and ratified by 192 countries, should be strengthened in the country to protect children from all forms of abuse.