South Africa: Homeowners to Homeless - Lenasia South Houses Reduced to Rubble By Demolition Squad

Some Lenasia South residents have been left homeless after the City of Johannesburg demolished their houses. Those affected are crying foul, raising the spectre of SA's racist past and questioning the validity of a court order authorising the demolition, but the city insists it acted lawfully and that the structures were illegal.

The City of Johannesburg has demolished dozens of recently built houses on land it owns in Lenasia South.

Speaking to Daily Maverick at the weekend, some of the former homeowners said their troubles stemmed from the country's racist past and claimed that members of the Indian community in the area refused to accept black families as neighbours.

During our visit to the area on Monday, many black residents, some of whom had attended a court hearing on the issue, claimed members of the Indian community in the area had used an invalid court order to persuade the City of Johannesburg to carry out the demolitions.

The city strongly denied that the demolitions had been carried out on the strength of an invalid court order, saying it had acted lawfully and that 40 unlawfully erected incomplete structures had been demolished in the area.

"As indicated in your questions to...