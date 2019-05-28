Namibia: Buying Local Will Become Law - Schlettwein

A TIME will come when public enterprises will be required to buy certain goods and services from Namibian suppliers when the new regulations in the procurement law come into force.

This is part of the government's economic turnaround strategy aimed at enabling local participation in the economy and the enhancement of domestic productive capacity within the framework of the Procurement Act, said finance minister Calle Schlettwein last week.

"It is part of the package of structural policy reforms to support emerging economic recovery and enhance domestic productive capacity, thus creating wealth and jobs locally," the minister said when issuing a directive to public enterprises, which he said would be in effect until regulations stipulating the same are enacted under the Procurement Act.

The new directive is a Namibian economy-wide order, calling on public enterprises to give priority to Namibian suppliers when acquiring goods and services - a deliberate act to spur economic growth.

The minister said the implementation of the directive would be monitored and evaluated to assess the intended impact and its compliance.

The new regulation states that goods and services - mostly basic goods that can be sourced from local suppliers - should be bought from 100% Namibian-owned SMEs and entities that are 51% or more owned by Namibian citizens.

For joint ventures, the regulation states that the venture should have at least 51% or more equity owned by Namibians.

These suppliers must also have an account with a Namibian bank.

The directive has three categories of goods, services and works which are to be sourced locally.

Goods such as bottled water, vegetables, fruits, poultry, cleaning detergents, toilet paper, dairy products, seafood, fish, salt, paint, animal feed, stationery, toiletries and charcoal should be 65% sourced from stipulated suppliers.

For services such as security, cleaning, laundry, maintenance, catering, photocopying, printing, travel, graphic designing, audio-visuals, events management, catering, research and advertising as well as branding, waste management and photography, only 35% must be sourced from non-Namibians.

Maintenance, repairs and alterations related to plumbing, electrical, welding, painting, tiling and flooring, as well as air conditioning should be fully sourced within Namibia, while specialised installations and goods as well as material portions (raw materials) should only be 35% sourced from stipulated suppliers.

"I call on all public entities to adhere to this measure promptly, as well as on the beneficiaries of this measure to ensure standards of cost-efficiency, quality and reliability of goods, services and works procured. I also call on the private sector to emulate the developmental objectives espoused in this measure," Schlettwein stated.

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry's chief executive officer, Charity Mwiya, said they have been waiting on such directive for a long time.

"We have for long been advocates of local procurement and local products, so the directive is very much welcomed by the chamber, provided we walk the talk and make it a reality," she added.

This is a very big opportunity for local suppliers to prove that they can deliver and form strong partnerships that will uphold standards and avoid possible delivery failures, Mwiya noted.

The public should also understand the content of the directive, explaining that it is not calling for a ban on imports, but rather the supply, even of imports by Namibian suppliers.

The CEO added that the directive acts as an avenue for skills transfer as new partnerships are formed.

Mwiya agreed with the minister that the private sector should emulate the directive, and not dismiss Namibian suppliers because of prices, saying it is better to grow the industry in which these enterprises operate than to dismiss them.

"Every economy always needs to start somewhere, and the public must understand this. Quality and prices are improved accordingly. There is a need as well to change the mindsets of people; and a small difference in price should not matter if we are to grow our economy," she said.

Mwiya thus encouraged members of the chamber to take this opportunity to grow the economy.