Namibia: Perennial Rivers Face Hydrological Drought

RUNDU - Due to low rainfall received across the country and in neighbouring Angola and Zambia, Namibia is likely to experience a hydrological drought as water levels in most local perennial rivers continue to drop.

This was said by the head of the Namibia Hydrological Service, Pauline Mufeti in an interview with Nampa.

Mufeti said the country faces a looming hydrological drought as water levels in the Okavango and Zambezi rivers in the north as well as the Orange River in the south are low due to the deficit in rainfall received in the country.

She said the Okavango River has a low level of water at this stage because the Kwando Cubango catchment in Angola did not receive enough rainfall, while the Zambezi River also faces the same situation due to insufficient rainfall received in Zambia where its source is located.

"The river levels in the Okavango and Zambezi have been dropping drastically over the past five years because of the poor rainy seasons we had," said Mufeti.

She said the level of the Okavango River at the Rundu station is supposed to be at 5,5 metres but is currently at 4,40m - which is below its normal level this time of the year.

According to the Wednesday flood bulletin, the okavango River was at 5,85m in 2017.

Moreover, Mufeti said compared with previous years, the current okavango River level indicates that by September, the water level will be at a critically low level.

The levels of the Zambezi River at the Katima Mulilo station continue to drop as it now stands at 2,10 metres. Last year this time the river measured 6,37m.

Mufeti was quick to note that people should not panic as it does not mean the water will completely dry out, simply that the water flow will be low.

"The community that uses the river may just take note and take precautionary measures because of the hydrological drought we are about to experience," she cautioned.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (UN), hydrological drought is when deficiencies occur in surface and subsurface water supplies.

