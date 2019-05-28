Namibia: Agriculture Crucial to Food Security - Mushelenga

OKONGO - Agriculture is one of the most crucial sectors globally when it comes to ensuring food security and it contributes 3,8% to Namibia's gross domestic product (GDP).

This was said by urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga when he officially opened the second edition of the Omaludi festival which was organised by the Okongo Village Council in Ohangwena region on Saturday.

The festival is a culture-inspired event and a platform for communal farmers from all over northern Namibia to showcase their livestock.

According to Mushelenga, agriculture supports about 70% of the Namibian population.

He told his audience, which included former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and Queen Martha Mwadinomho waKristian yaNelumbu of Oukwanyama, that communal agriculture has the potential to contribute to the growth of rural areas, alleviate poverty, reduce unemployment and minimise inequalities.

"However, in order for communal farmers to contribute to rural development and transit to commercial farming, it has to start with bridging the gap between commercial and communal farmers," he said.

Despite the significant role that the sector plays in creating employment opportunities and its potential to alleviate poverty, Mushelenga said, the uptake of agriculture as a business by Namibian communal farmers is still minimal.

"This is of course attributed to challenges such as limited access to inputs, access to land, poor soils and natural disasters such as the current drought being experienced countrywide," the minister added.

He urged stakeholders, government departments and commercial farmers who are entrusted with the role of developing agriculture, to identify shortcomings and recommend measures that would enable communal farmers to start taking farming as a business. Addressing the same event, Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa said the aim of the festival is to boost the local economy and attract investors and other communities to do business and share knowledge with others.

"Okongo is the one and only village council we have in the Ohangwena region which is in the process of growing and gearing forward to become a town council," Nghaamwa pointed out.

The 2019 Omaludi festival is under the theme 'Keeping Agriculture, Our Culture, Alive' and ends on Saturday, 1 June.

- Nampa