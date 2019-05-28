Namibia: Illegal Immigrant Caught Poaching in Erongo

AN illegal immigrant from Angola was part of a gang of three men arrested last week for poaching in the Otjimbingwe district in the Erongo region.

An incident report by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu indicated that Benicio Tavalu (40), an Angolan who only had an Angolan voter's card in his possession, was arrested with Namibians Simson Katambo (42) and Titus Kamati (26) last Thursday.

They were charged with illegal hunting and being in illegal possession of ammunition.

They made their first appearance in the Karibib Magistrate's Court last Friday, and were denied bail. The case was postponed to today for trial.

Erongo police commander Andreas Nelumbu told The Namibian that Tavalu's illegal immigrant status would be investigated concurrently.

"Once the poaching matter is concluded, we will address him over his illegal status, and once he has been punished, we will deport him," he explained.

Butzi Kuhne of the Karibib District Watch anti-poaching unit told this newspaper that the suspects were caught with two oryx carcasses and two bags of dried zebra meat. The value of the oryx was put at over N$10 000.

According to Kuhne, the oryx were hunted by the suspected poachers using traps, dogs and assegaais. He said although the suspects were found in possession of ammunition, no firearms had been recovered.

Khune explained that a vehicle which was reportedly driving without lights was inspected by the anti-poaching units of the district watch and police around midnight last Wednesday.

"It was a bright moonlit night, so visibility was good," he said.

When the vehicle was intercepted, close to the Tsaobismund resettlement farm near Otjimbingwe, it was towing another vehicle.

It is alleged the poachers' vehicle had broken down, and was being towed away. The meat was discovered in this vehicle.

It is believed the oryx were poached on Tsaobismund, while the zebra meat came from Rooi Kuiseb, another resettlement farm.

Several copies of forged hunting permits were discovered at the suspects' houses. The permit of one of the beneficiaries on the resettlement farm was also suspect as it was not completed.

Kuhne said there are reasons to believe some beneficiaries of the resettlement farms are working with the poachers.

He said the area, especially around Karibib and Usakos, was "very very bad" when it came to poaching, with dozens of animal carcasses being discovered at numerous bush butcheries inside resettlement and commercial farms.

"It is very difficult to catch them. Poaching will not stop, but we will continue fighting it anyway. The farms here are being plundered of game. Our grandchildren will not know what wildlife is if it goes on like this," he said, adding that there are more and more people - and more illegal immigrants - poaching because of a lucrative black market for game meat.